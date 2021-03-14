Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 15 au 20 mars 2021

Le mardi 16 mars 2021
- Mundaun: PC, PLAYSTATION 5
- Stubbs the Zombie in Without a Pulse: PC, PS4
- Samurai Shodown: XBOX SERIES X
- R.B.I. Baseball 21: PC, PS4
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited: SWITCH, PC
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning: SWITCH
Le mercredi 17 mars 2021
- Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure: PS4, XBOX ONE
- Adios: XBOX ONE, PC
- In Rays of the Light: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX ONE
- Signs of the Sojourner: PS4
- Dungeon Defenders: Awakened: XBOX ONE
Le jeudi 18 mars 2021
- Marvel's Avengers: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX SERIES X
- Space Otter Charlie: XBOX ONE, SWITCH
- Dogworld: PC
- Chess Knights: Viking Lands: XBOX ONE
- Darq: Complete Edition: SWITCH
- QV: PC
- Signs of the Sojourner: SWITCH
- Endzone: A World Apart: PC
- Explosionade DX: XBOX ONE
Le vendredi 19 mars 2021
- Can't Drive This: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX ONE
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: SWITCH
- Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe: XBOX ONE