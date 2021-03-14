Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 15 au 20 mars 2021

nouvelles, sorties jeux de la semaine

Le mardi 16 mars 2021

  • Mundaun: PC, PLAYSTATION 5
  • Stubbs the Zombie in Without a Pulse: PC, PS4
  • Samurai Shodown:  XBOX SERIES X
  • R.B.I. Baseball 21: PC, PS4
  • Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited:  SWITCH, PC
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning:  SWITCH

Le mercredi 17 mars 2021

  • Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • Adios: XBOX ONE, PC
  • In Rays of the Light:  PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX ONE
  • Signs of the Sojourner: PS4
  • Dungeon Defenders: Awakened: XBOX ONE

Le jeudi 18 mars 2021

  • Marvel's Avengers: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX SERIES X
  • Space Otter Charlie: XBOX ONE, SWITCH
  • Dogworld:  PC
  • Chess Knights: Viking Lands: XBOX ONE
  • Darq: Complete Edition: SWITCH
  • QV: PC
  • Signs of the Sojourner: SWITCH
  • Endzone: A World Apart: PC
  • Explosionade DX: XBOX ONE

Le vendredi 19 mars 2021

  • Can't Drive This: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX ONE
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: SWITCH
  • Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe: XBOX ONE

