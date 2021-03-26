Les gros titres...

It Takes Two, découvrez l'histoire de Cody et May dès aujourd'hui

It Takes Two, découvrez l'histoire de Cody et May dès aujourd'hui

C'est aujourd'hui que vous pourrez jouer au tout nouveau jeu d'Hazelight Studios, It Takes Two. Ce titre qui a été pensé pour être joué en co-op vous plonge dans un univers métaphorique basé sur les relations amoureuses. Vous pourrez aider Cody et May à affronter les différents défis qui se dresseront devant eux lors de leur progression dans ce monde magique. Le plus beau dans tout ça, c'est que vous n'avez besoin que d'une copie du jeu, puisque vous pourrez partager votre jeu avec un ami en ligne. Vous pourrez donc ensemble tenter résoudre les différents puzzles qui se dresseront sur votre chemin.

We’ve got a real game-changer here and the co-op genre is going to have no idea what hit them,” said Josef Fares, Founder and Game Director at Hazelight Studios. “There will be times the game will have you laughing, other times when it will pull at your heart strings and even moments where your pulse is racing because the gameplay is just that frantic. It’s all there, and we can’t wait to hear what fans have to say about it.”

“Hazelight goes beyond innovation and are true disruptors in their approach to game making, building experiences that bring players together in original ways,” said Steve Pointon, SVP 3rd Party Content & Development at Electronic Arts. “They are in every sense electronic artists and we are honoured to have supported them with their inspiring vision for It Takes Two, an action adventure that intimately blends humour, heart and gameplay in a co-op experience like no other.”

It Takes Two est disponible dès aujourd'hui sur PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One et Xbox Series X et S. Les joueurs qui sont membres de service EA Play vont pouvoir profiter d'un essai du jeu de 10 heures et profiter d'un rabais de 10 %.

