Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 29 mars au 3 avril 2021

Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 29 mars au 3 avril 2021

Les sorties jeux de la semaine

Le mardi 29 mars 2021

  • Neptunia Virtual Stars: PC
  • DOOM 3: VR Edition: PS4

Le mercredi 30 mars 2021

  • Disco Elysium: The Final Cut: PC, PS4
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue: PC
  • Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory: PC
  • C14 Dating: PS4, PLAYSTATION 5
  • I Saw Black Clouds: PS4, PC,XBOX, SWITCH
  • Auto Chess: PLAYSTATION 5
  • Narita Boy: PS4, SWITCH
  • UnderMine: PS4
  • Kingdom Hearts III: PC
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix: PC
  • Evil Genius 2: PC

Le jeudi 31 mars 2021

  • Escape from Life Inc: XBOX ONE
  • My Time at Sandrock: PC
  • C14 Dating: XBOX ONE, XBOX SERIES X
  • The Binding of Isaac: Repentance: PC

Le vendredi 1er avril 2021

  • Outriders: PC, PLAYSTATION 5
  • Dungeon and Puzzles: SWITCH

Le samedi 2 avril 2021

  • Mittelborg: City of Mages: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • C14 Dating: SWITCH

 

