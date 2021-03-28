Les sorties jeux vidéo cette semaine - 29 mars au 3 avril 2021

Le mardi 29 mars 2021
- Neptunia Virtual Stars: PC
- DOOM 3: VR Edition: PS4
Le mercredi 30 mars 2021
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut: PC, PS4
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue: PC
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory: PC
- C14 Dating: PS4, PLAYSTATION 5
- I Saw Black Clouds: PS4, PC,XBOX, SWITCH
- Auto Chess: PLAYSTATION 5
- Narita Boy: PS4, SWITCH
- UnderMine: PS4
- Kingdom Hearts III: PC
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix: PC
- Evil Genius 2: PC
Le jeudi 31 mars 2021
- Escape from Life Inc: XBOX ONE
- My Time at Sandrock: PC
- C14 Dating: XBOX ONE, XBOX SERIES X
- The Binding of Isaac: Repentance: PC
Le vendredi 1er avril 2021
- Outriders: PC, PLAYSTATION 5
- Dungeon and Puzzles: SWITCH
Le samedi 2 avril 2021
- Mittelborg: City of Mages: PS4, XBOX ONE
- C14 Dating: SWITCH