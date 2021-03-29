EA Sports PGA Tour dévoilé par EA Sports

Bonne nouvelle pour les amateurs de golf virtuel puisqu'EA Sports vient d'annoncer que le jeu EA Sports PGA Tour est présentement en développement. Vous pourrez y disputer une carrière virtuelle et ainsi tenter de remporter les différents championnats. Parmi les tournois vous pourrez jouer ''THE PLAYERS Championship'' et le ''FedExCup Playoffs''. Certes, vous pourrez fouler le sol des différents parcours au travers le monde et y affronter de célèbres golfeurs. EA Sports dévoilera plus de détails et de contenu sur EA Sports PGA Tour au courant des prochaines semaines.

“EA SPORTS and the PGA TOUR have created some of the most memorable golf video game experiences together, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand our sports portfolio with a new golf title on next-gen hardware,” said Cam Weber, EVP & GM, EA SPORTS. “Our team of passionate golf fans is meticulously recreating the world’s top courses such as Pebble Beach, and we can’t wait to give fans the opportunity to compete on some of the most iconic PGA TOUR courses and win the FedExCup.”

“We’ve partnered with EA SPORTS to bring immersive golf video game experiences to fans of all ages for years,” said Len Brown, PGA TOUR Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President Licensing and Merchandising. “We are thrilled to continue working with EA SPORTS on its golf franchise to authentically represent the PGA TOUR for the next generation. The newest game will give golf fans another way to experience their favorite sport, or to discover their passion for it.”

Pour l'instant, EA Sports n'a pas dévoilé les consoles qui accueilleront le jeu, mais parions qu'il sera disponible sur PS4, PS5, Xbox One et Xbox Series.