À l'affiche sur Cinévore.ca

CD PROJET RED fait l'acquisition d'un studio Canadien

CD PROJEKT RED fait l'acquisition d'un studio Canadien

cd projekt red, Cyberpunk 2077, Digital Scapes Vancouver

 CD PROJEKT RED a fait l'achat du studio canadien Digital Scapes qui coopère déjà avec le célèbre studio de puis trois ans. Le studio a d'ailleurs aidé CD PROJEKT RED en travaillant sur le mal-aimé Cyberpunk 2077. Paweł Zawodny, le chef de la production chez CD PROJEKT RED a déclaré que le studio les avait bien aidés durant le développement de Cyberpunk 2077 et que la nouvelle équipe allait aider le studio a perfectionner leur technologie.

''The well-known Digital Scapes team is our trusted partner. For three years we have been closely working together, and we trust them completely. Digital Scapes have put in a great deal of work during the making of Cyberpunk 2077, assisting with development of the game and optimizing its various features. In addition to contributing to our projects the new team will help us perfect our technologies and will broaden our competences in this respect''

Marcin Chady de Digital Scapes, à laissée entendre que les employés du studio de Vancouver étaient très excités de rejoindre CD PROJEKT RED et de profiter de l'expérience du studio responsable de la franchise The Witcher.

''We are very excited to join a studio that forges the incredibly engaging, vastly scoped experiences, such as The Witcher trilogy and Cyberpunk 2077. We believe our contribution in the area of gameplay and technology can make them even more captivating. Being a Polish Canadian, I personally take great satisfaction in building bridges between Canadian and Polish game development industries. This is a great opportunity for Canadian developers to get involved with CD PROJEKT RED’s incredible IP and for CD PROJEKT RED to tap into Canada’s deep talent pool and game-making craft''

C'est donc une douzaine de nouveaux employés qui vont se joindre à CD PROJEKT RED Vancouver. De plus, si jamais vous avez envie de rejoindre les rangs de CD PROJEKT RED Vancouver, le studio est présentement à la recherche d'employé passionné.

