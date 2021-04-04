Les gros titres...

Très petite semaine du côté des sorties jeux vidéo. Voici cette courte liste en attendant des moments un peu plus dynamiques. Dans cette liste on retrouve la version remastérisée de Star Wars: Republic Commando sur PS4 et Switch.

Le mardi 6 avril 2021

Oddworld: Soulstorm: PS4, PC

Lost Words: Beyond the Page: PS4, PC

Star Wars: Republic Commando: PS4, SWITCH

Le jeudi 8 avril 2021

Breathedge: XBOX ONE, SWITCH

Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood: PC, MAC

What The Dub?!: XBOX ONE, SWITCH

Potion Party: PC, PS4

Before Your Eyes: PC

Cozy Grove: SWITCH, PS4

Le vendredi 9 avril 2021