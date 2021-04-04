Les gros titres...

Très petite semaine du côté des sorties jeux vidéo. Voici cette courte liste en attendant des moments un peu plus dynamiques. Dans cette liste on retrouve la version remastérisée de Star Wars: Republic Commando sur PS4 et Switch.
Le mardi 6 avril 2021
- Oddworld: Soulstorm: PS4, PC
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page: PS4, PC
- Star Wars: Republic Commando: PS4, SWITCH
Le jeudi 8 avril 2021
- Breathedge: XBOX ONE, SWITCH
- Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood: PC, MAC
- What The Dub?!: XBOX ONE, SWITCH
- Potion Party: PC, PS4
- Before Your Eyes: PC
- Cozy Grove: SWITCH, PS4
Le vendredi 9 avril 2021
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV: PC, SWITCH
- Luckslinger: SWITCH
- Say No! More: MAC, SWITCH