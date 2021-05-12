Les gros titres...

Le jeu d'horreur psychologique du studio Bloober Team Layers of Fear 2 sera bientôt disponible sur la petite console portable de Nintendo. C'est donc le 20 mai que le titre fera son apparition dans l'eShop pour une trentaine de dollars, toutefois, si vous le précommander avant sa sortie vous pourrez profiter d'une réduction de 10 %.

Layers of Fear 2 est un jeu d'horreur à la première personne qui vous permet d'incarner un acteur d'Hollywood qui tient le premier rôle dans un nouveau film d'un mystérieux directeur.

-Story-Driven Exploration - Explore the bizarre rooms and corridors of the ocean liner. Piece together your past and expose the reason why you have been cast for this film.

-Psychological & Psychedelic Horror - Is this all part of the film? Or are your memories playing tricks on you? Your world may change with the slightest of provocations and it’s your responsibility to decide what is real.

-A Stage On the Sea - The deeper you venture into the bowels of the luxurious ocean liner, the more incredible—and terrifying—the scenes become. What awaits you in the final scene?

-Ominous Classical Soundtrack - An original score composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski, conducted by George Strezov, and performed by the Sofia Session Orchestra highlights the disquieting atmosphere aboard the ship.

Bref, l'amateur d'horreur qui sommeil en vous et qui possède une Nintendo Switch doit marque la date du 21 mai en rouge sur son calendrier afin de pouvoir plonger dans ce terrifiant jeu. Layers of Fear 2 est disponible sur PC, PS4 et Xbox One.