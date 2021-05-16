Les gros titres...

Le mardi 18 mai 2021
- Arcaea: SWITCH
- Essays on Empathy: PC
- SnowRunner: SWITCH
- SnowRunner Season 4: PC, Xbox One
- Days Gone: PC
- void tRrLM();++ //Void Terrarium++: PS5
- Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dreams: PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Le mercredi 19 mai 2021
- Dark Nights with Poe and Munro: PC, MAC
- Sunless Skies: Linux, Mac, PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield: PS5, SWITCH
- 0 Degrees: Xbox One, SWITCH
- Outbreak: Endless Nightmares: PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Crossroads Inn: Xbox One
Le jeudi 20 mai 2021
- Rise of the Slime: PS5, PS4
- Sure Footing: Xbox One
- Just Die Already: Xbox One, PS4
- The Wild at Heart: PC, Xbox Series X
- Grindstone: PC
- The Longest Road on Earth: PC
- Layers of Fear 2: SWITCH
- Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl: Xbox One. PS4
- Rising Hell: SWITCH
- Manifold Garden: PS5
- Frozenheim: PC
Le vendredi 21 mai 2021
- Guards: Xbox One
- Cosmic Top Secret: Xbox One, SWITCH
- Knockout City: PS4, PC
- Rising Hell: Xbox One
- Miitopia: SWITCH
- Rust: Linux, Mac, PC, PS4,Xbox One