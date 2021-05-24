Les sorties jeux du 24 au 28 mai 2021

Outil de recherche

Recherche - Catégories
Recherche - Articles
Recherche - Fils d'actualité
Recherche - Liens web
Recherche - Tags

Les sorties jeux du 24 au 28 mai 2021

Jeux vidéo, technologies, TV et cinéma

Les gros titres...

Focus sur...

À ne pas manquer

Les manchettes
Les sorties jeux de la semaine

Xbox One, PS4, nouvelles, steam, PC, PS5 sorties jeux de la semaine Switch Xbox Series X

Voici une liste de jeux disponibles cette semaine. Il s'agit d'une imposante liste après des semaines de sorties modestes. Naturellement, il ne s'agit que d'un échantillon alors que plus de jeux sont disponibles en dehors de cette liste. Notez que les éditeurs peuvent changer les dates sans préavis. Bonne semaine!

Le mardi 25 mai 2021

  • King of Seas: PC, PS4
  • Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster: SWITCH, PS4
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium: XBOX ONE, PS4
  • Saints Row: The Third Remastered: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX SERIES X
  • Erica: PC
  • Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife: PC
  • Biomutant: PC, PS4
  • Maneater: SWITCH
  • Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn: PLAYSTATION 5
  • Very Very Valet: SWITCH

Le mercredi 26 mai 2021

  • Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards: PC, SWITCH
  • REKT! High Octane Stunts: XBOX ONE
  • Maid of Sker: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX SERIES X
  • Mutazione: SWITCH, XBOX ONE
  • Pecaminosa: PC

Le jeudi 27 mai 2021

  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground: PC, PS4
  • Crying Suns: SWITCH
  • Earth Defense Force: World Brothers: PS4, SWITCH
  • Super Bomberman R Online: SWITCH, PS4
  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister: PC
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries: XBOX SERIES X
  • Pathway: SWITCH
  • Eight Dragons: SWITCH

Le vendredi 28 mai 2021

  • Port Royale 4: SWITCH
  • Eagle Island: XBOX ONE
  • Song of Horror: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • Eight Dragons: XBOX ONE
  • Trenga Unlimited: XBOX ONE, PC
  • Crossbow Crusade: XBOX ONE, SWITCH
  • Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale: XBOX ONE
  • Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World: SWITCH, PS4
  • 7 Years From Now: PC, SWITCH
  • Beautiful Desolation: PS4, SWITCH
  • Super Arcade Soccer 2021: XBOX ONE
  • SRX: The Game: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • World's End Club: SWITCH

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUSBLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS

Navigation dans GF

Recherche

Advanced Search

TESTS DE JEUX RÉCENTS

PREMIÈRES IMPRESSIONS

DOSSIERS, REPORTAGES ET ENTREVUES

Le casque Recon 70 de Turtle Beach au banc d'essai

Le casque Recon 70 de Turtle Beach au banc d'essai

On vous présente le moniteur ViewSonic ELITE XG27QC

On vous présente le moniteur ViewSonic ELITE XG27QC

Dernières sorties jeux

Les sorties jeux du 24 au 28 mai 2021

Lire la suite...

Sur Accrotechno.com par GF

LG se retire des téléphones intelligents

LG se retire des téléphones intelligents

Sonos ajoute le Sonos Roam, un petit haut-parleur portable Bluetooth

Sonos ajoute le Sonos Roam, un petit haut-parleur portable Bluetooth

CES 2021: Razer lance un couvre visage révolutionnaire

CES 2021: Razer lance un couvre visage révolutionnaire

CES 2021: Skyworth présente ses téléviseurs 2021

CES 2021: Skyworth présente ses téléviseurs 2021

Sur Cinévore par GF

Audio : Podcast & Radio

Les derniers blogues et éditoriaux

Le lancement de consoles le plus étrange de l'histoire

Le lancement de consoles le plus étrange de l'histoire

Les 5 articles plus lus depuis 48h

GF sur Facebook

Sondage GF

Êtes-vous satisfaits de votre PS5 ?

Rubrique Top Chrono

top Chrono 54 - Black Legend

Lire la suite...

Top Chrono 53 - El Hijo - A Wild West Tale

Lire la suite...

Top Chrono 52 - Pumpkin Jack

Lire la suite...

Top Chrono 50 – BodyQuest

Lire la suite...

Top Chrono 51- The Falconeer

Lire la suite...

Top Chrono 49 – Darq: Complete Edition

Lire la suite...

Top Chrono 48 – Summer Catchers

Lire la suite...

Top Chrono 47 - Sir Lovelot

Lire la suite...

Top Chrono 46 - Tennis World Tour 2 Complete Edition

Lire la suite...

Top Chrono 45- Moving Out – Movers in Paradise

Lire la suite...

Mots-clés populaires depuis 24h

Médias sociaux

À voir sur GF...