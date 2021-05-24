Les sorties jeux du 24 au 28 mai 2021

Voici une liste de jeux disponibles cette semaine. Il s'agit d'une imposante liste après des semaines de sorties modestes. Naturellement, il ne s'agit que d'un échantillon alors que plus de jeux sont disponibles en dehors de cette liste. Notez que les éditeurs peuvent changer les dates sans préavis. Bonne semaine!
Le mardi 25 mai 2021
- King of Seas: PC, PS4
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster: SWITCH, PS4
- Capcom Arcade Stadium: XBOX ONE, PS4
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX SERIES X
- Erica: PC
- Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife: PC
- Biomutant: PC, PS4
- Maneater: SWITCH
- Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn: PLAYSTATION 5
- Very Very Valet: SWITCH
Le mercredi 26 mai 2021
- Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards: PC, SWITCH
- REKT! High Octane Stunts: XBOX ONE
- Maid of Sker: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX SERIES X
- Mutazione: SWITCH, XBOX ONE
- Pecaminosa: PC
Le jeudi 27 mai 2021
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground: PC, PS4
- Crying Suns: SWITCH
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers: PS4, SWITCH
- Super Bomberman R Online: SWITCH, PS4
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister: PC
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries: XBOX SERIES X
- Pathway: SWITCH
- Eight Dragons: SWITCH
Le vendredi 28 mai 2021
- Port Royale 4: SWITCH
- Eagle Island: XBOX ONE
- Song of Horror: PS4, XBOX ONE
- Eight Dragons: XBOX ONE
- Trenga Unlimited: XBOX ONE, PC
- Crossbow Crusade: XBOX ONE, SWITCH
- Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale: XBOX ONE
- Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World: SWITCH, PS4
- 7 Years From Now: PC, SWITCH
- Beautiful Desolation: PS4, SWITCH
- Super Arcade Soccer 2021: XBOX ONE
- SRX: The Game: PS4, XBOX ONE
- World's End Club: SWITCH