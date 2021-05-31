Les gros titres...

Les sorties jeux du 1er au 5 juin 2021

Les sorties jeux du 1er au 5 juin 2021

 Le mardi 1er juin 2021

  • DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure: PS4, XBOX ONE
  • Wreckfest: PLAYSTATION 5
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood: PC, MAC
  • Operation: Tango: PS4, PC
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown: PS4
  • Necromunda: Hired Gun: PC, PLAYSTATION 5
  • Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection: PC, PS4
  • Stonefly: PC, XBOX SERIES X
  • Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt: XBOX ONE
  • Going Medieval: PC

Le mercredi 2 juin 2021

  • Hokko Life: PC
  • Sludge Life: SWITCH
  • Everyday Today's Menu for the Emiya Family: SWITCH
  • Bunny Factory: PC, XBOX ONE

Le jeudi 3 juin 2021

  • The Last Spell: PC
  • Astalon: Tears of the Earth: PS4, SWITCH
  • Wing of Darkness: PC, PS4
  • Tour de France 2021: PC, XBOX ONE
  • Sunblaze: SWITCH
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Chaos Wastes: XBOX ONE

 

Le vendredi 4 juin 2021

  • Alphadia Genesis 2: PC, XBOX ONE
  • Off and on Again: XBOX ONE
  • The Persistence: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX SERIES X
  • Griftlands: SWITCH, PS4
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2: PC, PS4, XBOX ONE
  • DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power: SWITCH
  • The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom..: PS4, SWITCH
  • Astro Aqua Kitty: XBOX ONE

Le samedi 5 juin 2021

  • Mighty Goose: PS4, SWITCH

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS

À voir sur GF...