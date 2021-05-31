Les gros titres...

Le mardi 1er juin 2021
- DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure: PS4, XBOX ONE
- Wreckfest: PLAYSTATION 5
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood: PC, MAC
- Operation: Tango: PS4, PC
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown: PS4
- Necromunda: Hired Gun: PC, PLAYSTATION 5
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection: PC, PS4
- Stonefly: PC, XBOX SERIES X
- Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt: XBOX ONE
- Going Medieval: PC
Le mercredi 2 juin 2021
- Hokko Life: PC
- Sludge Life: SWITCH
- Everyday Today's Menu for the Emiya Family: SWITCH
- Bunny Factory: PC, XBOX ONE
Le jeudi 3 juin 2021
- The Last Spell: PC
- Astalon: Tears of the Earth: PS4, SWITCH
- Wing of Darkness: PC, PS4
- Tour de France 2021: PC, XBOX ONE
- Sunblaze: SWITCH
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Chaos Wastes: XBOX ONE
Le vendredi 4 juin 2021
- Alphadia Genesis 2: PC, XBOX ONE
- Off and on Again: XBOX ONE
- The Persistence: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX SERIES X
- Griftlands: SWITCH, PS4
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2: PC, PS4, XBOX ONE
- DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power: SWITCH
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom..: PS4, SWITCH
- Astro Aqua Kitty: XBOX ONE
Le samedi 5 juin 2021
- Mighty Goose: PS4, SWITCH