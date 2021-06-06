Les sorties jeux du 7 au 11 juin 2021

Le mardi 8 juin 2021
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood: Déjà disponible sur PC et Stadia. 8 juin: PS4, XBOX ONE. PS5 et Xbox Series le 15 juin
- Chivalry 2: PC, XBOX SERIES X
- Descenders: XBOX SERIES X
- Backbone: PC, MAC
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX SERIES X
- Edge of Eternity: PC
- Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town: SWITCH
- Neptunia ReVerse: PLAYSTATION 5
Le mercredi 9 juin 2021
- Green Hell: XBOX ONE, PS4
- Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis: PC, XBOX SERIES X
- No More Heroes: PC
- Alba: a Wildlife Adventure: PLAYSTATION 5, SWITCH
- No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle: PC
Le jeudi 10 juin 2021
- Open Country: PC, XBOX ONE
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection: PC, PS4
- Final Fantasy VII Remake: PLAYSTATION 5
- Life of Fly 2: PC, SWITCH
- We Are Football: PC
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale: PC, PLAYSTATION 5
- Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons: PC
Le vendredi 11 juin 2021
- Dariusburst Another Chronicle EX+: SWITCH, PS4
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: PLAYSTATION 5
- Let's Cook Together: XBOX ONE
- Game Builder Garage: SWITCH
- Life of Fly 2: XBOX ONE
- Guilty Gear: Strive: PS4,PC
- Farm Frenzy: Refreshed: XBOX ONE
- Super Soccer Blast: America vs Europe: PS4, SWITCH