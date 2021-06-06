Les sorties jeux du 7 au 11 juin 2021

Les sorties jeux du 7 au 11 juin 2021

sorties jeux de la semaine

Le mardi 8 juin 2021

  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood: Déjà disponible sur PC et Stadia. 8 juin: PS4, XBOX ONE. PS5 et Xbox Series le 15 juin
  • Chivalry 2: PC, XBOX SERIES X
  • Descenders: XBOX SERIES X
  • Backbone: PC, MAC
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX SERIES X
  • Edge of Eternity: PC
  • Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town: SWITCH
  • Neptunia ReVerse: PLAYSTATION 5

Le mercredi 9 juin 2021

  • Green Hell: XBOX ONE, PS4
  • Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis: PC, XBOX SERIES X
  • No More Heroes: PC
  • Alba: a Wildlife Adventure: PLAYSTATION 5, SWITCH
  • No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle: PC

Le jeudi 10 juin 2021

  • Open Country: PC, XBOX ONE
  • Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection: PC, PS4
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake: PLAYSTATION 5
  • Life of Fly 2: PC, SWITCH
  • We Are Football: PC
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale: PC, PLAYSTATION 5
  • Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons: PC

Le vendredi 11 juin 2021

  • Dariusburst Another Chronicle EX+: SWITCH, PS4
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: PLAYSTATION 5
  • Let's Cook Together: XBOX ONE
  • Game Builder Garage: SWITCH
  • Life of Fly 2: XBOX ONE
  • Guilty Gear: Strive: PS4,PC
  • Farm Frenzy: Refreshed: XBOX ONE
  • Super Soccer Blast: America vs Europe: PS4, SWITCH

