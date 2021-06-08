Chivalry 2 est maintenant disponible sur consoles et PC

C'est aujourd'hui que les amateurs de combats médiévaux peuvent se procurer le jeu de Torn Banner Studios, Chivalry 2. Le titre est donc disponible dès maintenant sur PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One et Xbox Series. Chivalry 2 est un jeu de combats médiévaux multijoueur à la première personne. Vous pourrez donc affronter différents ennemis à l'aide d'épées, de hache de lance et beaucoup plus encore. Vous pourrez également tenter d'assiéger les châteaux adverses, mettre le feu aux villages ou vous en prendre aux pauvres petits paysans. Chivalry 2 est vendu environ 50 $. Voici en terminant la bande-annonce de lancement qui vous donnera un petit avant-goût du jeu.

● Escape from Falmire (New Team Objective Map): Agatha launches a surprise assault on a Mason prison in an attempt to rescue a war hero. Breach the city gates and release the prisoners before a final castle siege and daring rescue mission to free the Agathian Champion.

● The Fighting Pit (New Team Deathmatch/Free-for-All Map): Unproven warriors from both factions fight to the death in this trap-filled local arena made to entertain the local drunks.

● Cross-Play: Cross-Play smashes the boundaries between PC and console, allowing players on all platforms to face-off on the battlefield together.

● More modes: In addition to 5 massive Team Objective maps players can also sharpen their skills in 3 Team Deathmatch / Free-For-All maps. Play anything Offline to practice too!

● Massive scale: 64 players in sprawling, multi-stage Team Objective maps, complete with epic castle sieges, forest ambushes and good old medieval pillaging.

● Subclass system: Your arsenal expands with the new subclass system that provides more variety than ever before. Four base classes expand to 12 subclasses, including the Skirmisher, a melee/ranged hybrid – to the Poleman, a fighter who keeps foes at bay with long-distance melee.

● Win with any weapon: Own the field with a variety of heavy siege engines including Ballistae, Catapults, Trebuchet, Battering Rams, Mantlets, Spike Traps, Ladders and more. Utilize traps to defend, including spikes, bear traps, and more. You can even deal damage with a smorgasbord of "found items" on the battlefield. Try downing a cup of mead and deal a killing blow with the empty chalice or finish off a foe by smashing him in the face with a flaming chicken!