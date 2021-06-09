Les gros titres...

Après avoir écoulé 2 millions de copies sur PC et d'être sortis plus tôt sur la Nintendo Switch, voilà que c'est au tour de la PS4 et de la Xbox One de voir débarquer le jeu de survie Green Hell. Le titre de Creepy Jar vous plonge dans la forêt amazonienne alors que vous devrez survivre à l'environnement et tous les dangers qui s'y cachent.

Certes, les versions PS4 et Xbox One de Green Hell sont vendues avec le mode co-op pouvant accueillir 4 joueurs, ainsi que tout le contenu déjà sorti sur PC. La mise à jour Spirits of Amazonia sera déployée plus tard pour tous les joueurs de Green Hell. Green Hell est donc maintenant disponible sur PC, PS4, Xbox One et Nintendo Switch. Voici ce qui vous attend :

KEY FEATURES

-Survive the Amazon - Resource management, base building, crafting, hunting, wound inspection, sanity management, and more. Green Hell relentlessly puts players to the ultimate survival test in the remote reaches of the Amazon rainforest.

-Story Mode - How did you end up in the Amazon? What happened to your love, Mia? How can you escape? How can you survive? Seeking answers to these questions will take you to the brink of sanity as you rediscover well-known areas and discover new areas for the first time.

-Survive TOGETHER - Up to 4 players can tackle the rainforest together in the ultimate bid for survival! Whether it's story mode or endless mode, you can look forward to pulling leeches from all your friends' nether-parts and more in co-op mode!

-And more! - Whether it's custom modes, achievement chasing, tackling unique challenges, or building the best jungle hut south of the equator, Green Hell is a robust experience that continues to grow with each update from the Creepy Jar team.