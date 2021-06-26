Les gros titres...

Le mardi 29 juin 2021
- Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World: PC
- Curved Space: PC, XBOX ONE
- Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol: PC, SWITCH
- Sky: Children of Light: SWITCH
- DOOM Eternal: PLAYSTATION 5, XBOX SERIES X
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny: SWITCH
- Onirike: PC, SWITCH
- Destroy All Humans!: SWITCH
Le mercredi 30 juin 2021
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!: PC, SWITCH
- Arkan: The Dog Adventurer: XBOX ONE
- Imp of the Sun: PC
- Greedfall: PLAYSTATION 5XBOX SERIES X
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD: PS4
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf: XBOX ONE
Le jeudi 1er juillet 2021
- Tarzan VR: OCULUS QUEST
- Blaster Master Zero: XBOX ONE, XBOX SERIES X
- The Procession to Calvary: SWITCH
Le vendredi 2 juillet 2021
- The Procession to Calvary: XBOX ONE
- Treasure Hunter Simulator: XBOX ONE