Les gros titres...

Avec la sortie récente de l'exclusivité PS5 Returnal, c'était une question de temps avant que Sony accueil le studio Housemarque dans ses rangs. Eh bien, voilà c'est fait, Sony a confirmé aujourd'hui que le studio responsable des jeux Super Stardust HD, Nex Machina, Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition et Alienation faisait maintenant partie de la famille. Housemarque est le 13e studio a joindre les rangs de Sony et il n'est surement pas le dernier.

“Housemarque has flexed its creative palette on a wide range of PlayStation games over the years that have continually showcased the power of our hardware,” said Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment. “The addition of Housemarque to PlayStation Studios reiterates our commitment to elevating the best development teams in the industry and delivering new experiences that can only be found on the PlayStation platform.”

“With a proven track record of creating original games that feature best-in-class gameplay, Housemarque is a highly-accomplished studio and we couldn’t be more thrilled to officially welcome them to the PlayStation Studios family,” said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. “With its gripping gameplay, haunting story and unforgiving world, Returnal has captivated the PlayStation audience and we’re looking forward to working alongside the team to bring to life their ambitious creative vision on future projects.”

“After more than 15 years of successfully collaborating, we’re excited to amplify our potential even further and join PlayStation Studios,” said Ilari Kuittinen, Co-founder and Managing Director, Housemarque. “Returnal is a testament to our strong relationship with PlayStation Studios and the organization believing in us to take a risk and give us the freedom to explore our creativity and develop something unique. We can’t wait to bring PlayStation fans more fresh, new experiences.”

Le studio Housemarque continuera à gérer les opérations. Les détails de cette entente n'ont pas été dévoilés. Voici donc une bonne nouvelle pour les joueurs PS5 qui ont aimé Returnal.